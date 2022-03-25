Financial participants found themselves to be overall net buyers of fund assets on the week, totaling $9.2B, which includes both exchange traded funds and conventional funds according to the latest Refinitiv Lipper weekly fund flow report.

Equity funds led the pack as they attracted $11.3B, supported by equity ETFs which experienced their seventh week in a row of positive flows. Moreover, taxable bond funds took in $2.3B. On the other side, money market funds retracted $2.9B and tax-exempt fixed income funds lost $1.5B for the week.

Equity-based exchange traded funds pulled in $12.8B on the week, led by SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust 1 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which brought in $3.8B and $2.9B.

In reverse, the two equity ETFs that experienced the most significant outflows were the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which lost $1.5B, and the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV), -$939M.

From a fixed income ETF point of view, the space garnered $5.2B, which was supported by the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) and the iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV). TLT and SHV attracted $2.6B and $564M, making them the number one and two fixed income ETF leaders.

At the same time, the largest retractions came from the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which withdrew $776M, and the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) as it lost $631M.

As Friday’s trading session kicks off major averages are looking like they are headed towards the second straight week of positive returns with the Dow off to the best start on the day.