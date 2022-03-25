Triumph's operating company nabs Lockheed Martin production contracts

Mar. 25, 2022 10:20 AM ETTriumph Group, Inc. (TGI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Triumph (TGI +1.4%) announced that its Actuation Products & Services operating company has secured a multi-year contract with Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, for producing equipment for the Sikorsky CH-53K helicopter.
  • Triumph will provide all equipment for the Main Rotor Blade Folding System, Main Rotor Lag Damper System and Main Rotor Brake System.
  • Sikorsky is ramping production to deliver 200 aircraft under the CH-53K program of record; Triumph will provide continuous and increasing equipment deliveries through the production ramp up via this multi-year contract.
