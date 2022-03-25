Consumer sentiment holds mid-March level

March University of Michigan consumer sentiment: 59.4 vs. 59.7 expected and 62.8 prior.

Expectations: 54.3 vs. 54.4 expected and 59.4 prior.

Current conditions: 67.2 vs. 67.8 expected and 68.2 prior.

Inflation expectations: 5.4%, highest since 1981, vs. 4.9% prior.

Inflation has been the primary cause of rising pessimism, with an expected year-ahead inflation rate at 5.4%, the highest since November 1981.

Strong job growth will continue to put upward pressures on wages, resulting in higher income and stronger job prospects.

Confidence that economic policies will resolve the problem is essential. Unfortunately, half of all consumers unfavorably assessed current policies, more than three times the 16% who rated them favorably.