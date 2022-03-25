Canadian regulators have signed off on Rogers Communications' (NYSE:RCI) takeover of the broadcast operations of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR), surpassing one of three regulatory milestones for Rogers' C$26 billion deal to go through.

Shaw shares are ticking up in kind, +1.5%. RCI is 1% higher.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission signed off with some conditions required: Rogers will need to pay $27.2 million to the Canada Media Fund, the Independent Local News Fund, and other independent production funds - all of which support creation of Canadian content and local news.

“Canadians as consumers will benefit from this transaction,” the CRTC says, concluding that the conditional deal advances the objectives of Canada's Broadcasting Act.

Rogers and Shaw still need (likely tougher) approvals from Canada's federal innovation department and its Competition Bureau.

Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the CRTC's decision doesn't change his position against the deal if it would lead to higher prices or a less competitive wireless market.

Earlier in March, he said "The wholesale transfer of Shaw’s wireless licenses to Rogers is fundamentally incompatible with our government’s policies for spectrum and mobile service competition, and I will simply not permit it." Globalive is now reportedly offering to buy Shaw's Freedom Mobile in a move that could pave a path for the Rogers-Shaw deal.