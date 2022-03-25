Israel's Bank Leumi to enable cryptocurrency trading services

Mar. 25, 2022

Bitcoin stack with Israel flag in the background

btgbtg/iStock via Getty Images

  • Israel-based Bank Leumi's (OTCPK:BLMIF) digital investment platform Pepper Invest on Friday has launched cryptocurrency trading services, of which will become accessible to customers in the near future, the lender said.
  • The service will allow Pepper Invest customers to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies, in the first stage Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), starting from an amount of NIS 50 ($15.57) per transaction.
  • "Customers will be able to trade crypto simply, safely and reliably without having to download a crypto wallet, without dealing with risks in managing a wallet and with all tax complexities being resolved by the bank," said Pepper CEO Uri Nathan.

