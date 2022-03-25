Blueprint Medicines' Ayvakyt gets approval in EU to treat systemic mastocytosis
Mar. 25, 2022 10:40 AM ETBlueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Commission approved the expanded use of Blueprint Medicines' (NASDAQ:BPMC) Ayvakyt (avapritinib) as a monotherapy for adult patients with aggressive systemic mastocytosis, systemic mastocytosis with an associated hematological neoplasm or mast cell leukemia, after at least one systemic therapy.
- Systemic mastocytosis is a rare disorder that results in too many mast cells, a type of white blood cell, building up in the body.
- The approval follows positive opinion from a committee of the European Medicines Agency in January.
- In Europe, the company plans to begin its first commercial launch in Germany.
- The drug is already approved in the EU to treat certain patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors.