Blueprint Medicines' Ayvakyt gets approval in EU to treat systemic mastocytosis

Mar. 25, 2022 10:40 AM ETBlueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Low angle view of the large banner on the facade of the southern wing of the Berlaymont building, seat of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium.

olrat/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The European Commission approved the expanded use of Blueprint Medicines' (NASDAQ:BPMC) Ayvakyt (avapritinib) as a monotherapy for adult patients with aggressive systemic mastocytosis, systemic mastocytosis with an associated hematological neoplasm or mast cell leukemia, after at least one systemic therapy.
  • Systemic mastocytosis is a rare disorder that results in too many mast cells, a type of white blood cell, building up in the body.
  • The approval follows positive opinion from a committee of the European Medicines Agency in January.
  • In Europe, the company plans to begin its first commercial launch in Germany.
  • The drug is already approved in the EU to treat certain patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
