Nike inks deal with Kobe Bryant estate, creates a splash in the Metaverse

Nike (NKE +0.8%) announced that it reached a long-term agreement with Kobe Bryant's estate that will allow it to continue to produce both footwear and apparel from Bryant's Zoom Kobe series.

The first new Kobe release, the Kobe 6 Protro Mambacita Sweet 16, will honor Gigi Bryant, who died with the basketball superstar in a helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant's initial endorsement deal with Nike (NYSE:NKE) expired last year. The development is important with Bryant's shoes still popular in the NBA.

"Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game," said Nike (NKE) CEO John Donahoe.

There is also positive news for Nike (NKE) from the metaverse. The company said nearly 7 million people globally visited Nikeland, which is the new metaverse store created late last year in Roblox.

Nike (NKE) sees the metaverse as a growing marketing and selling channel.