Biden's plan to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas

Friday, the White House released a statement announcing the creation of a task force to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian fossil fuels. As expected, the statement focused largely on medium-term natural gas supply, with few market-moving, short-term solutions.

The most tangible points included a plan for the US to "work with international partners and strive to ensure additional LNG volumes for the EU market of at least 15bcm in 2022." Separately, the statement indicated EU member states will ensure "until at least 2030, demand for approximately 50bcm/y of additional US LNG."

In the context of Russian gas imports, ~165bcm annually, the measures do little to reduce reliance on Russian fuels. However, the measures have important implications for US energy investors.

Additional 2022 supplies to Europe will come from increased production at Sabine Pass train 6 (LNG), and Calcasieu Pass. Both facilities began production in late 2021, and supplies are largely contracted with Poland's PGNiG and European majors Shell (SHEL), BP (BP) and others. Existing supplies can be re-routed at the margin, and the 15bcm target appears achievable. However, the near-term target does nothing to increase global supplies, suggesting seaborne gas prices will remain elevated.

The medium term 50bcm target is more relevant for investors. The commitment could result in both increased US regulatory support, and increased contracting support from EU partners. Thursday, FERC said it will delay requirements to consider greenhouse gas emissions before approving LNG projects. Assuming European consumers pivot demand away from Nord Stream 2 and towards the US gulf coast, Tellurian (TELL) is perfectly positioned to get its Driftwood LNG project off the ground.

Though energy security could improve by the middle of the decade, short-term vulnerability remains. In the very near term, Europe is likely to stockpile gas for heating, through increased use of coal in the power mix. Germany appears set on shutting the country's remaining nuclear plants this year (URA); however, it's been reported that Germany is considering extending the life of coal power plants. Seeing as US thermal coal producers trade at ~1x earnings, even 12-24m of increased demand could support shares of Peabody (BTU), CONSOL (CEIX) and Alliance (ARLP).