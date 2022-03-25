General Motors to halt production at Indiana truck plant for two weeks amid chip shortage

  • The Detroit automaker General Motors (GM -0.8%) is shutting down its pickup truck factory in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, for two weeks next month, starting April 4 as it has run short of semiconductor chip.
  • Supply chain issues continues to weigh on auto industry for more than a year after a global chip shortage first emerged in late 2020.
  • Chip supplies have improved during the first three months of this year vs. year ago, GM said, improving production and deliveries in the first quarter.
  • Management comment: "There is still uncertainty and unpredictability in the semiconductor supply base, and we are actively working with our suppliers to mitigate potential issues moving forward,"
  • The Ft. Wayne plant has been running on three shifts per day making Chevrolet Silverados and GMC Sierra light duty pickups. The plant employs more than 4,000 blue collar workers.
  • Since the start of 2022, shares dipped more than 28%.
