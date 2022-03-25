New York Fed's Williams will wait on 50-bp hike decision until May meeting
Mar. 25, 2022 11:03 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- New York Fed President John Williams didn't rule out the option for the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates by 50 basis points at the central bank's May monetary policy meeting, but he'll wait until then to make a decision, he said during a Bank for International Settlements/Central Bank of Peru online conference.
- "We'll watch the data and analyze this," he said. "If it’s appropriate to raise the interest rate by 50bps at the meeting, then we’ll do that."
- With central banks operating amid elevated uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic and Ukraine conflict, "it is vitally important that we clearly communicate our policy strategies and reasoning for our actions as we carry out our mandates," Williams said in prepared remarks.
- "The more we can help people understand the strategy of our frameworks, the more they can adapt," he said. And with so much uncertainty, especially regarding Russia's war in Ukraine, "we need to be nimble and be able to adjust going forward."
- Along with the need to communicate clearly, Williams said that the Fed's use of its balance sheet in policy has a more frequently used tool in its toolbox. With interest rates staying so low, "the balance sheet policy is normal now, not the unusual," he said.
- Update at 11:03 AM ET: Williams also said the Fed is on track to start reducing its balance sheet by the end of the year.
- On a positive note, medium- and longer-term inflation expectations are "remarkably" stable, he said, given the near-term economic uncertainty.
- Several other Fed officials have talked this week about their approaches to raising rates, ranging from the San Francisco Fed's Mary Daly, who thinks the Fed may have to push rates higher than 2.5% to the most hawkish member of the central bank, St. Louis Fed's James Bullard, who wants to get rates to over 3% by the end of the year.