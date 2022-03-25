Communications Systems' shareholders approve Pineapple Energy merger

Mar. 25, 2022 10:59 AM ETCommunications Systems, Inc. (JCS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Communications Systems (JCS +3.9%) has announced that CSI shareholders approved the proposal to approve the merger transaction with Pineapple Energy, at the reconvened special meeting of CSI shareholders.
  • CSI shareholders will receive one contractual non-transferable Contingent Value Right per share of CSI common stock held, which will entitle the CVR holder to a portion of the proceeds of dispositions of CSI’s pre-merger assets after the effective time of the merger.
  • CSI will change its corporate name to “Pineapple Holdings, Inc.” on the closing date.
  • Pineapple Holdings common stock will begin to trade on the Nasdaq under the new symbol “PEGY” on March 29, 2022.
