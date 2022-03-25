Teva upgraded to outperform at Bernstein on 'confluence of positive news'
Mar. 25, 2022 11:02 AM ET Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Bernstein has upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +4.5%) from market perform to outperform as the company as paid down its debt and stabilized its earnings.
- The firm has increased its price target to $11 (~35% upside based on Thursday's close).
- Analyst Aaron Gal said that the company has had positive news lately such as the launch of biosimilar versions of Humira (adalimumab) and Stelara (ustekinumab), launching risperidone, and an a settlement regarding Revlimid (lenalidomide)
- He added the resolving outstanding opioid litigation "should be within reach."
