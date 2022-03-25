Teva upgraded to outperform at Bernstein on 'confluence of positive news'

New York Stock Exchange, Wall st, New York, USA

Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Bernstein has upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +4.5%) from market perform to outperform as the company as paid down its debt and stabilized its earnings.
  • The firm has increased its price target to $11 (~35% upside based on Thursday's close).
  • Analyst Aaron Gal said that the company has had positive news lately such as the launch of biosimilar versions of Humira (adalimumab) and Stelara (ustekinumab), launching risperidone, and an a settlement regarding Revlimid (lenalidomide)
  • He added the resolving outstanding opioid litigation "should be within reach."
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating gives Teva (TEVA +4.5%) a hold rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.