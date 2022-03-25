DiDi drops 9% amid ongoing volatility for Chinese US-listed stocks

Ride-sharing provider DiDi Global (DIDI) saw its stock slide 9% in morning trading Friday amid ongoing volatility for China-based US listings.

The stock opened at $3.46, hitting a high of $3.50 and then dropping to $3.35. Shares recently changed hands at $3.44, down 10%, at approximately 10:25 a.m. ET.

Shares of DiDi plunged on March 11 on news that it was suspending plans to list its shares on the Hong Kong exchange because it failed to meet new Chinese regulatory requirements regarding data security.

In December, DiDi said it planned to delist its shares from the NYSE over concerns expressed by Chinese regulators that its operations were leaking sensitive data. The company said it would instead pursue a listing on the Hong Kong market.

DiDi made its US market debut in June 2021, raising $4.4B.