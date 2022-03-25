The Metals Company stock slides after losses more than double
Mar. 25, 2022
- The Metals Company (TMC -11.3%) shares are in red after the Canadian mining startup reported a widened annual losses.
- The company incurred net loss of -$141.3M, or -$0.69 per share, in 2021 compared with -$56.6M, or -$0.32 per share in 2020.
- The losses were mainly driven by non-cash share-based compensation of $60.3M, $39M of offshore campaign costs, $14.3M for the pilot mining test system and higher general and administrative costs as a result of becoming a public company.
- Fourth quarter net loss came to $19.8M, or $0.09 per share.
- At Dec. 31, 2021, TMC held cash of $84.9M and held no debt.
- This cash position is expected to fund operations through the end of Q323 as TMC works to achieve four key milestones: analyze and release findings from pilot pyrometallurgical program; complete trials and environmental monitoring of the pilot nodule collection system in NORI-D; complete Environmental Impact Assessment of future nodule collection operations in NORI-D; and submit an application to the ISA for an exploitation contract for the NORI-D area.