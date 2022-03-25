The Metals Company stock slides after losses more than double

Mar. 25, 2022 11:12 AM ETTMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Metals Company (TMC -11.3%) shares are in red after the Canadian mining startup reported a widened annual losses.
  • The company incurred net loss of -$141.3M, or -$0.69 per share, in 2021 compared with -$56.6M, or -$0.32 per share in 2020.
  • The losses were mainly driven by non-cash share-based compensation of $60.3M, $39M of offshore campaign costs, $14.3M for the pilot mining test system and higher general and administrative costs as a result of becoming a public company.
  • Fourth quarter net loss came to $19.8M, or $0.09 per share.
  • At Dec. 31, 2021, TMC held cash of $84.9M and held no debt.
  • This cash position is expected to fund operations through the end of Q323 as TMC works to achieve four key milestones: analyze and release findings from pilot pyrometallurgical program; complete trials and environmental monitoring of the pilot nodule collection system in NORI-D; complete Environmental Impact Assessment of future nodule collection operations in NORI-D; and submit an application to the ISA for an exploitation contract for the NORI-D area.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.