Private equity giant Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) has agreed to buy Ireland-based Hibernia REIT (OTCPK:HIBRF) for EUR 1.09B ($1.2B), according to a statement Friday.

As a result, Hibernia REIT (HIBRF) stock in Dublin gapped up as much as 38% in early trading. Note that Hibernia owns and develops office properties in Dublin and its portfolio is valued at EUR 1.45B at the end of September, Bloomberg said.

For the deal, Benedict Real Estate Bidco, a subsidiary of one of Brookfield’s real estate private funds, will pay EUR 1.634 per share in cash, representing a 33.9% premium to Hibernia's average share price over the past three months, the statement read.

Terms of the acquisition are final and will not be increased, except in circumstances where another offer emerges, according to the statement.

“The acquisition recognises the company’s prospects and the quality of its portfolio of assets and delivers an acceleration of the value we expect to be created from completion of Hibernia REIT’s major office development projects,” Hibernia Chair Danny Kitchen said in the statement.

On Thursday, Brookfied weighed making a bid for U.K.'s HomeServe.