Oil news - two wins for Chevron, and an apparent attack on Aramco
Mar. 25, 2022 11:19 AM ETCVX, XOM, USO, ARMCOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Earlier in the week, it was reported that "weather" had knocked out a loading terminal serving the CPC pipeline; a pipeline that transports oil produced by international majors, including Chevron (CVX), Exxon (XOM), and travels through Russia.
- Comments from Russia's pipeline operator indicated that weather would also be the reason repairs could take months, leading many to believe that the outage was retribution from the Kremlin; however, today it's been reported that exports from the terminal have partially resumed.
- In separate news, it's been rumored that Chevron (CVX) has been authorized to operate in Venezuela, where the company believes it can double oil production within months.
- Despite the bearish oil supply news (USO), an apparent attack on an Aramco (ARMCO) facility in Jeddah has crude prices trading around flat on the day.