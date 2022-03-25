Oil news - two wins for Chevron, and an apparent attack on Aramco

Mar. 25, 2022 11:19 AM ETCVX, XOM, USO, ARMCOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor10 Comments

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Earlier in the week, it was reported that "weather" had knocked out a loading terminal serving the CPC pipeline; a pipeline that transports oil produced by international majors, including Chevron (CVX), Exxon (XOM), and travels through Russia.
  • Comments from Russia's pipeline operator indicated that weather would also be the reason repairs could take months, leading many to believe that the outage was retribution from the Kremlin; however, today it's been reported that exports from the terminal have partially resumed.
  • In separate news, it's been rumored that Chevron (CVX) has been authorized to operate in Venezuela, where the company believes it can double oil production within months.
  • Despite the bearish oil supply news (USO), an apparent attack on an Aramco (ARMCO) facility in Jeddah has crude prices trading around flat on the day.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.