CuriosityStream stock dips as analysts cuts target on weak outlook
Mar. 25, 2022 11:28 AM ETCuriosityStream Inc. (CURI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CuriosityStream (CURI -21.2%) extends losses as few analysts cuts target on weak outlook after its Q4 results.
- The company sees 1H 2022 revenue between $36M and $40M vs. the sum of consensus for 1Q and 2Q revenue total $50.1M. It also plans to increase subscription pricing this year.
- DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte lowered price target to $8 from $23 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company's in-line Q4 results, lowering his near-term and long-term sales growth projections to 37.4% for 2021-2024 from 61.3% and to 24.9% from 33.8% for 2021-2031.
- Roth Capital Partners analyst Darren Aftahi writes, “Post weaker 1H22 guidance, a trough in shares could be put in, especially with the looming probability of a price increase on the horizon by mid-year (or earlier)." He rates stock with by rating and cuts price target to $5.50 from $7.25.
- Benchmark analyst Daniel Kurnos says the outlook was mixed, with lower-than- expected 1H revenue and Ebitda guidance “offset by the promise of potential pricing initiatives and material 3P deals in 2H22, leading to both possible upside and a greater focus on achieving positive cash flow." Maintains buy rating on stock with price target reduced to $10 from $16.
- Stifel analyst Scott Devitt maintains CURI with a Hold and lowers the price target to $4 from $10.
- Needham lowers price target to $5 from $6 and reiterates Buy rating on the stock.
- Seeking Alpha Quant System keeps it rating to Strong Sell, vs. Wall Street Analyst's Buy rating.
- Since the start of 2022, CURI has underperformed the broader market index: