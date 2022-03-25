IntelGenx slumps 10% after fourth quarter's results

Mar. 25, 2022 11:32 AM ETIntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • IntelGenx (OTCQB:IGXT) fell 10% in early Friday trading after reporting 38% decline in revenue to $0.49M in its fourth quarter results.
  • The company said this shift in revenue is mainly attributable to a $425,000 decrease in revenues from licensing agreements, partially offset by increases in R&D and product revenues.
  • Full year revenue remained flat at $1.5M.
  • Q4 Net comprehensive loss was $2.9M, compared to $1.3M a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss stood at $2.3M vs. $0.8M in 4Q20.
  • IntelGenx said it has resumed patient dosing in the ongoing Phase 2a ‘BUENA’ clinical trial in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease under a previously amended protocol using higher doses of Montelukast VersaFilm.
  • The company ended the quarter with $9.9M in cash and short-term investments.
  • "We transitioned from a development-stage to a commercial-stage leader in pharmaceutical films with our first shipment of CBD Filmstrips to Heritage Cannabis; and graduated to the TSX, Canada’s most senior exchange," said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx.
