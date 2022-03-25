C3.ai stock tumbles as Morgan Stanley slashes price target

Mar. 25, 2022

  • C3.ai (AI -4.3%) shares have dipped after Morgan Stanley lowered price target of the artificial intelligence software company.
  • Morgan Stanley slashed C3.ai's PT from $31.00 to $20.00, but maintained its "Underweight" rating on the stock. This points to a potential downside of 14.82% from the stock's current price.
  • C3.ai reported its third quarter earnings earlier this month, beating both earnings and revenue estimates and providing a strong 2022 revenue forecast.
  • However, the results failed to impress Deutsche Bank and Bank of America, both raising concerns over the firm's customer count
  • C3.ai has dipped 66.42% over the past one year
