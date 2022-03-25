C3.ai stock tumbles as Morgan Stanley slashes price target
Mar. 25, 2022 11:37 AM ETC3.ai, Inc. (AI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- C3.ai (AI -4.3%) shares have dipped after Morgan Stanley lowered price target of the artificial intelligence software company.
- Morgan Stanley slashed C3.ai's PT from $31.00 to $20.00, but maintained its "Underweight" rating on the stock. This points to a potential downside of 14.82% from the stock's current price.
- C3.ai reported its third quarter earnings earlier this month, beating both earnings and revenue estimates and providing a strong 2022 revenue forecast.
- However, the results failed to impress Deutsche Bank and Bank of America, both raising concerns over the firm's customer count
- C3.ai has dipped 66.42% over the past one year