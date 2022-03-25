BuyBuy Baby said to see strategic, private equity interest
- Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) buybuy BABY business is said to already be seeing strategic and private equity interest. BBBY shares rose 3.5%.
- The agreement with Chewy co-founder and GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen to add three board members was in the works for about a week, according to CNBC's Leslie Picker.
- "The deal was in the works for only a week, it happened pretty quickly, and that there is already strategic and financial interest for buybuy BABY," Picker said on the business network earlier, citing a source familiar.
- Bed Bath (BBBY) announced earlier that it reached an agreement with Cohen that will include three independent directors being appointed to the retailer's board.
- RC Ventures disclosed a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond on March 7. As a result of the new agreement, the firm has agreed to abide by certain customary standstill provisions and will support the board's full slate of directors at the annual meeting.
- Cohen argued when he disclosed the stake that buybuy BABY could be worth several billions dollars as a separate company based on an expected $1.5B in sales its expected to generate in FY23. BBBY could use a full or partial sale of buybuy BABY to pay off debt, put cash on the balance sheet and continue reducing its share count.