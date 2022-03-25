Maxeon Solar stock lower on Q4 revenue, earnings drop
Mar. 25, 2022 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN)
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) reported a drop of 9.8% Y/Y in its Q4 revenue to $221.48M led by a narrow-down in shipments to 577 from 655 in year ago quarter; Q/Q it saw a marginal increase of 0.4% in its revenue.
- Gross profit stood at -$10.55M compared to -$7.31M in year ago quarter and -$16.7M in Q3.
- Adj. EBITDA loss widened to -$39.18M compared to -$17.03M in year ago quarter.
- Net loss for the quarter widened to -$73.3M from -$65.4M in Q3 and net profit of $3.46M in prior year quarter.
- Capex stood at $37.3M during the quarter.
- "Utility-Scale sales momentum in U.S. market remains a bright spot, with another 700MW of Performance line module bookings added so far in 2022 along with $70M+ of contracted prepayments which brings our backlog to over 2GW," CEO Jeff Waters commented.
- Analysts consensus estimates for 1Q22 revenue stands at $222.99M (-9.2% Y/Y).
- In past 1-month, the company gained 56.9%.