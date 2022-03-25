Clinical-stage biotech, MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP -59.2%) has recorded the biggest intraday loss in over seven years as Wall Street reacts to the regulatory setback for the company’s cancer medication, zandelisib developed in partnership with Kyowa Kirin (OTCPK:KYKOF).

With FDA requiring data from an additional randomized trial to support a marketing application for the PI3K inhibitor, several Wall Street analysts from Wells Fargo to Stifel have downgraded the stock.

The unfavorable decision that followed a meeting with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has pushed the near-term launch of zandelisib “off-the-table,” Wells Fargo analyst Nick Abbott noted as he downgraded the stock to Equal Weight from Overweight.

Despite the assurances by the management that current liquidity would be adequate to fund operations through the enrollment of the randomized COASTAL trial, Abbott argues that the company will require additional funding to complete the study. The price target lowered to $0.86 from $1.56 implies a downside of ~53% to the last close.

With the enrollment in COASTAL study unlikely to complete until at least 2024, the regulatory feedback “pushes what was always teed up as a “show-me” commercialization story now into CY27,” Stifel analysts led by Stephen D. Willey argued as they cut the rating to Hold from Buy.

Citing a delay in commercialization and adjustments to assumptions on financing, the team has lowered the price target to $2 from $6 per share, indicating a premium of ~11% to the last close.

In addition, Jefferies analyst Chris Howerton also downgraded MEI Pharma (MEIP) to Hold from Buy and slashed the price target to $1 from $4 per share. Meanwhile, Truist, with a Buy rating on the stock, trimmed the target to $3 from $8 per share.

Earlier this month, Seeking Alpha contributor, Avisol Capital Partners, issued a Hold rating on MEI Pharma (MEIP), citing safety concerns of the PI3K Delta drug class.