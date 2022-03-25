Forge Global stock soars in Friday trading in wake of SPAC merger

Mar. 25, 2022 12:10 PM ETFRGEBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and abstract background

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Forge Global (FRGE) stock soared 32% Friday morning during its fourth trading session as a public company.

The private security marketplace’s shares opened at $12.52, slipping to a low of $12.51 before rocketing to $24.62. Shares recently changed hands at $16.36, up 32%, at approximately 11:35 a.m. ET.

Forge Global went public on March 22 after merging with SPAC Motive Capital, with shares ending their first trading session up 60%.

The companies announced plans to merge in September 2021 through a deal that valued the proposed combined company at around $2B.

