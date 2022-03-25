Hot Stocks: TEVA upgrade; SWCH downgrade; BBBY reaches board deal; GM chip shortage

Analyst comments provided a key catalyst in Friday's midday action. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) advanced on an upgrade from Bernstein, while Switch (SWCH) lost ground on a Wells Fargo downgrade.

In other news, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) advanced in intraday trading, bolstered by news the company has reached a deal with activist investor Ryan Cohen.

Meanwhile, General Motors (GM) also drew some attention. Shares slipped amid word that a chip supply shortage would force it to pause production at an Indiana plant.

Gainers

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) received buying interest after reaching a deal with activist investor Ryan Cohen that would give his RC Ventures board representation. Under the agreement, RC Ventures will designate three independent directors to BBBY's board.

In early March, RC Ventures disclosed a nearly 10% stake in BBBY. Cohen has been advocated strategic changes at the company, including the possible sale of its buybuy BABY unit.

On news of the updated board alignment, shares rose about 3% in midday action.

Meanwhile, a bullish analyst comment sparked an advance in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA). The generic drug maker rose nearly 4% in intraday trading after Bernstein upgraded TEVA to Outperform from Market Perform.

Bernstein analyst Aaron Gal pointed to a "confluence of positive news" for the raised rating, including the launch of biosimilar versions of Humira and Stelara.

Decliners

General Motors (GM) edged lower in intraday trading after it announced a plan to halt production at a truck plant in Indiana for two weeks. The car maker said the stoppage, which begins April 4, came as the firm has run into supply shortages of semiconductor chips.

GM reported that chip supplies have improved during the first three months of the year, but "there is still uncertainty and unpredictability in the semiconductor supply base." Shares dropped about 2% on the news.

Switch (SWCH) also retreated in midday action, weighed down by a downgrade from Wells Fargo. The firm cut shares of the data center and colocation operator to an Equal Weight rating from Overweight, even though it raised its price target to $31 from $28.

Analyst Eric Luebchow pointed to a "less favorable" risk-reward equation for SWCH, even as an acquisition stands as a "reasonable outcome" amid reports that the company has hired advisors to explore a sale.

With the Wells Fargo downgrade, SWCH dropped 2% in intraday trading.

To keep up with Wall Street's biggest movers throughout the session, turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.