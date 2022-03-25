REE Automotive stock falls as Wells Fargo initiates with Underweight rating

  • REE Automotive (REE -5.9%) stock fell after Wells Fargo initiated coverage with Underweight rating and $1 price target.
  • Analyst Colin Langan expects the total addressable market will be $97B once fully electrified, which may be well beyond 2030. REE estimates TAM of $700B by 2030.
  • "REE's customers need the sophistication to make their own body, limiting the market to a few automakers and upfitters," he said.
  • REE will likely be limited to the midsize commercial truck segment as automakers may be reluctant to outsource a core technology like the powertrain.
  • Wells Fargo expects REE will miss its 2021-2026 volumes, sales and profit targets.
  • Langan also said REE will likely need to raise capital by 2023-end as it is expected to burn through half its cash in 2022.
  • REE ended 2021 with $275M in cash, estimating cash burn of $130M-150M in 2022 and $237M in 2023-24.
  • Langan said REE needs more customer wins to accelerate its track to positive free cash flow.
  • On average, Wall Street analysts rated REE Buy, while SA Quant rating on REE is Strong Sell.
  • As per Quant Ratings, REE is at high risk of performing badly.
  • REE stock declined 63.1% YTD.
