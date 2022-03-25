Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) has suspended talks for a potential $500M investment in a major petrochemical plant and a gas marketing venture in Russia, Reuters reports, as even the Chinese government is wary of running afoul of sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Chinese refiner has planned to partner with Sibur, Russia's largest petrochemical producer, for a project similar to the $10B Amur gas chemical complex in East Siberia, which is owned 40% by Sinopec and 60% by Sibur and set to come online in 2024.

But Sinopec decided to pause the project after Sibur minority shareholder and board member - and long-time ally of Vladimir Putin - Gennady Timchenko was sanctioned by the West, according to the report.

The Amur project itself faces funding snags, the report says, as sanctions threaten to choke financing from key lenders such as Russia's state-controlled Sberbank, Reuters reports.

China's three state-run energy giants - Sinopec, PetroChina (PTR) and Cnooc (OTCPK:CEOHF) - are all assessing the impact of the sanctions on their multi-billion dollar investments in Russia, the report says.

In the weeks before Russia's invasion, Gazprom announced a huge long-term gas supply deal with China's CNPC.