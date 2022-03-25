Will Xpeng's strong Q4 revenue estimates overshadow the expected widening losses?

  • Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (compared to -$0.15 in year ago quarter) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+197.5% from $436.99M in year ago quarter).
  • Over the last 1 year, XPEV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Bloomberg Intelligence sees operating losses widening as the the automaker further invests in sales networks and technology for long-term growth. Rising raw materials costs and the retreat of Chinese government subsidies have all led to recent price hikes by XPeng and its peers.
  • In its Q3 earnings update in November, the company provided revenue guidance above consensus: Deliveries: ~34.5K-36.5K vehicles (+~166.1% to +181.5% Y/Y); Total revenues: RMB7.1B to RMB7.5B (~+149% to +163% Y/Y) vs. consensus of RMB5.8B.
  • The company reported record deliveries in December and Q4 with 16K Smart EVs in December 2021 (+181% Y/Y);Q4 total deliveries reached 41,751 units (+222% Y/Y) racing ahead of its estimates.
  • Among the EV stocks initiated with Buy rating at China Renaissance Securities, XPEV has a PT of $55.60 marking a 94% premium to current price.
  • Peer company, NIO (NIO) missed its Q4 earnings estimates and guided Q1 revenue below consensus.
  • Ahead of its earnings, the stock has lost 8.4% until noon trading; in past 1-month, the stock lost 17.9%.
  • Out of 19 Wall Street Analysts covering the stock, 10 have a strong buy rating while 7 have a Buy rating.
  • While SA Contributor The Value Pendulum with a Hold rating questions if Xpeng can go back up to $50 levels, The Asian Investor sees Xpeng as a Strong Buy on Valuation.
