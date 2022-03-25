One Stop Systems slides on weak Q4 margins

Mar. 25, 2022 12:45 PM ETOSSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • One Stop Systems (OSS -5.3%) reports Q4 sales increased 27.6% Y/Y to $17.78M was primarily due to the 29% increase in the company’s core OSS business revenue to $11.5 million as compared to the same year-ago quarter.
  • The Co. ended the year strong, with six new major program wins in the Q4 out of the total 14 major program wins for the year.
  • Gross profit margin declined ~620bps to 28.3%, which was due to a change in product sales mix that included increased lower-margin sales from the co.’s large media and entertainment customer, and, to a lesser extent, higher than anticipated supply and engineering costs.
  • Adj. EBITDA of $0.62M as compared to $1.1M with cash & equivalents and short-term investments totaled $19.6M as of Dec. 31, 2021.
  • “While we expect our first quarter to continue to show traditional seasonality, we anticipate about 26% revenue growth over the same year-ago quarter, with revenue of about $16.8 million. Combined with a return to normalized gross margins, we believe this sets the stage for another great year for One Stop Systems.” said president and CEO, David Raun.
  • Previously: One Stop Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.07, revenue of $17.78M beats by $0.7M (March 24)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.