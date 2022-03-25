One Stop Systems slides on weak Q4 margins
Mar. 25, 2022
- One Stop Systems (OSS -5.3%) reports Q4 sales increased 27.6% Y/Y to $17.78M was primarily due to the 29% increase in the company’s core OSS business revenue to $11.5 million as compared to the same year-ago quarter.
- The Co. ended the year strong, with six new major program wins in the Q4 out of the total 14 major program wins for the year.
- Gross profit margin declined ~620bps to 28.3%, which was due to a change in product sales mix that included increased lower-margin sales from the co.’s large media and entertainment customer, and, to a lesser extent, higher than anticipated supply and engineering costs.
- Adj. EBITDA of $0.62M as compared to $1.1M with cash & equivalents and short-term investments totaled $19.6M as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- “While we expect our first quarter to continue to show traditional seasonality, we anticipate about 26% revenue growth over the same year-ago quarter, with revenue of about $16.8 million. Combined with a return to normalized gross margins, we believe this sets the stage for another great year for One Stop Systems.” said president and CEO, David Raun.
