Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock rallies 20% in midday trading

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) shares shot up 20% in midday trading Friday.

Shares of the biotech company, which is developing a treatment for ALS, opened at $22.79, dipping to a low of $21.71 before hitting a high of $26.95 midday. The stock last changed hands at $26.13, up 20%, at approximately 12:35 p.m. ET.

Amylyx went public on Jan. 7, pricing 10M shares at $19 per share to raise $190M. The stock hit a 52-week low of $16 on Jan. 10 and a high of $33.41 on Feb. 28.

Last week, the company launched an expanded access program for ALS patients to access its drug candidate AMX0035, which is currently in Phase 3 testing.

