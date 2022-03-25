Snap One stock down after brokerage Truist lowers price target
Mar. 25, 2022 1:36 PM ETSnap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Smart home integration firm Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) down 4.5% after brokerage brokerage Truist lowered the firm's price target to $21 from $25.
- The substantial decline in the stock since its Q4 earnings beat reflects the pessimism surrounding building products names more so than Snap One performance, said Truist analyst Keith Hughes.
- However, Hughes addded that he remains constructive overall on the longer-term demand outlook for high-end home automation and maintained its rating to Buy.
- The company on Tuesday reported Q4 revenue of $273.4M, which beat analysts estimates by $9.52M. shares have fallen 24% since then.
- Shares of the company have been down ~28.7% YTD. The company debuted in July last year.
- Stock has an average price target of $23.38 with Buy rating, according to Wall Street analysts rating.