Snap One stock down after brokerage Truist lowers price target

Mar. 25, 2022 1:36 PM ETSnap One Holdings Corp. (SNPO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Smart home integration firm Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) down 4.5% after brokerage brokerage Truist lowered the firm's price target to $21 from $25.
  • The substantial decline in the stock since its Q4 earnings beat reflects the pessimism surrounding building products names more so than Snap One performance, said Truist analyst Keith Hughes.
  • However, Hughes addded that he remains constructive overall on the longer-term demand outlook for high-end home automation and maintained its rating to Buy.
  • The company on Tuesday reported Q4 revenue of $273.4M, which beat analysts estimates by $9.52M. shares have fallen 24% since then.
  • Shares of the company have been down ~28.7% YTD. The company debuted in July last year.
  • Stock has an average price target of $23.38 with Buy rating, according to Wall Street analysts rating.
