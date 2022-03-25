Catalyst watch: Tesla deliveries, XPeng earnings, Five Below event and Netflix at the Oscars
Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch - a breakdown of some of next week's actionable events that stand out. Check out Saturday morning's regular Stocks to Watch article for a full list of events planned for the week or the Seeking Alpha earnings calendar for companies due to report.
Monday - March 28
- Volatility watch - Options trading is elevated on BitNile Holdings (NILE) and Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). Stocks seeing a jump in buzz on Reddit's WallStreetBets include Clover Health (CLOV) and GameStop (GME) following its earnings report. Meanwhile, Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) jumped to the top of the list of discussions at Stocktwits. Short interest as a percentage of total float moved higher again on Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) and Blink Charging (BLNK).
- All week - The conference schedule includes the Maxim Growth Conference, the Bank of America ESG Consumer & Retail Conference, the MedInvest Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Investor Conference, the Jefferies Pan-European Mid-Cap Conference and the H.C. Wainwright & Co. Gene Editing and Therapy Conference.
- All day - The list of presenters at Bank of America's Crypto Mining Day includes Riot Blockchain (RIOT), Iris Energy Limited (IREN), Argo Blockchain (ARBK) and Core Scientific (CORZ). All four stocks are showing a year-to-date loss.
- All day - Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) will host the company's first Capital Markets Day. Management will provide insights and an update on the business, solutions and market opportunities.
- All day - Keep an eye on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) if the streaming giant has a strong showing at the Academy Awards. Netflix (NFLX) landed 27 Oscar nominations and The Power of the Dog is one of the frontrunners to be named best picture, which would be the first win ever for a streamer. Apple (AAPL) and HBO (T) also have nominations in the best picture category.
Tuesday - March 29
- All day - Shareholders with Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (HTPA) will meet to vote on the SPAC transaction to take Packable public. Packable is described as a leading e-commerce company with a proprietary technology platform that empowers brands with a complete and cost-effective logistics, fulfilment, data science, digital marketing and sales solutions.
- All day - FDA action dates arrive will arrive for Antares Pharma (ATRS) and Lipocine (LPCN) with Tlandro, as well as for Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) with Vadadustat and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) with AMX0035.
- All day - TD SYNNEX (SNX) will host a virtual Investor Day event with presentations on the company’s strategy, growth prospects and financial performance.
- 9:00 a.m. Gildan Activewear (GIL) will hold a virtual Investor Day to provide an overview of the "Gildan Sustainable Growth" strategy.
- 10:45 a.m. Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Harker will discuss the economic outlook during a speech. Harker is on the dovish side of the FOMC dove-hawk spectrum.
- Postmarket - Micron Technology (MU) will report earnings with analysts largely expecting a mixed quarter to be offset with strong guidance. Options trading on Micron implies a swing up or down of 9% after the report drops. Shares of Micron jumped 10% the last time it reported earnings. Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) and American Superconductor (AMSC) both generate more than 20% of revenue from Micron and trade in tandem with the stock on earnings day more than 85% of the time.
Wednesday - March 30
- All day - The CNBC Healthy Returns Summit will includes talks from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) CEo Rosalind Brewer, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) CEO Joaquin Duato, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) CEo Andrew Witty and Alynylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet.
- All day - Queen's Gambit Growth Capital (GMBT) is scheduled to hold a shareholder vote on taking Swvl public in a SPAC deal. Swvl is described as a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, offering intercity, intracity, B2B and B2G transportation across 115 cities in 18 countries. The company reported strong momentum early in this quarter with total ticket fares of $16.2M in the first two months of the year, outperforming projections by 14%.
- All day - Ormat Technologies (ORA) holds an Analyst & Investor Day. In its preview of the event, Bank of America says the key question will be whether Ormat can reaffirm confidence in the long-term growth trajectory. Shares of Ormat gained 3.1% the last time the company held a similar event.
- 8:00 a.m. Immunovant (IMVT) will hold a R&D Day event to provide insights into the broad potential of batoclimab. The event will feature six key opinion leaders with expertise in thyroid eye disease, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and cholesterol management.
- 9:00 a.m. Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) will host its inaugural Investor Day to outline the company’s strategic plans and vision through 2025. Deutsche Bank expects shares of Five Below to bounce after the retailer posts a strong outlook for store expansion and EBIT margin.
- 4:30 p.m. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) will hold its virtual investor and analyst day event. The last time the company held the event it outlined its long-term strategies.
Thursday - March 31
- All day - Shareholders with Helix Acquisition (HLXA) will meet to vote on the SPAC deal to take clinical-stage biotechnology company MoonLake Immunotherapeutics public. The SPAC transaction also includes commitments for a $115M PIPE at $10 per share from a group including premier institutional and strategic investors.
- All day - Shareholders with Poema Global Holdings (PPGH) will meet to vote on the SPAC deal to take battery swapping specialist Gogoro public. Gogoro reported recently that it is seeing excellent momentum in its business, both in its home market of Taiwan, and its expansion markets in China, Southeast Asia and India.
- All day - OPEC+ will hold a virtual meeting. The group is forecast to keep current production plans in place even with crude oil prices (CL1:COM) trading at a 14-year high and the International Energy Agency warning on the impact of losing Russian oil.
- All day - The walk date for MKS Instruments' (MKSI) planned $5 billion acquisition of Atotech (ATC) will hit. Wells Fargo thinks the deal may have to be renegotiated or the deal will be cancelled.
- 11:00 a.m. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) will host its Analyst Day event. Execs will present on the company's new initiatives, long-term strategic vision, growth drivers and market opportunity.
- 2:00 p.m. Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) will host a webcast investor presentation to cover the retailer's business strategy, diversification plans and recent financial results.
- Postmarket - Companies set to report earnings with double-digit share prices moves anticipated based off options trading include Remark (MARK), Astra Space (ASTR), Blackberry (BB) and Arcimoto (FUV).
Friday - April 1
- All day - Chinese electric vehicle makers Nio (NIO), XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) will post monthly deliveries reports. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) could issue its quarterly deliveries update. Of note, the company's Gigafactory in Shanghai came back on line in plenty of time for a late quarter blitz.
- 8:30 a.m. The U.S. jobs report for March will be released with economists forecasting a gain of 450K jobs to follow on last month's blowout mark of 678K jobs added. The unemployment rate is seen dropping to 3.7%. Average hourly earnings are expected to be 0.4% higher month-over-month and 5.4% higher year-over-year.