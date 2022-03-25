Fed's Waller says he thinks blockchain is 'totally overrated'

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is not yet convinced that the U.S. - home of the global reserve currency - needs to adopt a central bank digital currency, he said in a virtual seminar.

Note that CBDCs are virtual tokens issued by a central bank; they are pegged to the value of that country's fiat currency.

"I think blockchain is totally overrated," Waller emphasized, adding that the Fed has "put a lot of resources into understanding digital currencies and the blockchain." Waller's skepticism on the space comes despite his comments in Nov. 2021, highlighting some benefits of developing a CBDC such as "faster, more efficient retail payments as well, especially in the cross-border context, where transparency can still be low and costs can still be high."

The Fed and other financial regulators in the past year have been taking early-stage steps to understand the decentralized space and its implications to financial stability. In February, the Boston Fed and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Digital Currency Initiative issued its first findings into researching technologies for a CBDC.

For cryptocurrencies, bitcoin (BTC-USD +1.1%) gives up some gains in midday trading Friday, recently changing hands at $44.2K. Ethereum (ETH-USD +0.0%) is flat at $3.11K.

In Aug. 2021, Waller said he was skeptical of a U.S. CBDC.