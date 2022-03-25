Sprouts Farmers Market revises credit facility
Mar. 25, 2022 1:07 PM ETSprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -0.4%) has announced that the Revolving Credit Facility and Credit Agreement refinance the Co.’s previously existing $700M revolving credit facility, which was repaid and terminated.
- At closing, Sprouts had outstanding total borrowings of $250M and letters of credit of $32M outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility, with a remaining availability of $418M under the Revolving Credit Facility.
- “While we plan to continue to fund operations and unit growth through our robust cash flow generation, this facility provides Sprouts with greater financial flexibility as we grow,” said Chip Molloy, CFO.