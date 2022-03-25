Active drilling rigs in the U.S. rose by 7 to 670, with the entire gain coming in oil rigs, according to the latest weekly report from Baker Hughes.

Rigs targeting crude oil in the U.S. gained 7 to 531, while gas rigs remained flat at 137 and two rigs were classified as miscellaneous; rigs targeting oil in the Permian Basin rose by 3 to 318.

Bank of America's commodities team has forecast 900K bbl/day of lower-48 supply additions on ~100 horizontal rig additions throughout 2022; the oil rig count is now up 41 in the first 11 weeks of this year.