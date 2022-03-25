Jefferies Financial Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 25, 2022 1:14 PM ETJefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, March 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (-58.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (-37.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, JEF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.