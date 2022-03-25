Science Applications Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 25, 2022 1:15 PM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (-26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.77B (+2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAIC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.