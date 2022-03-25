Roku stock dips 5% as Citi trims target price
Mar. 25, 2022 1:18 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Roku stock (NASDAQ:ROKU) is outstripping the broader market's decline, down 5.1% as Citi lowers its price target, embracing some incremental information from the company's annual report filing.
- Citi trimmed its target to $225 from $250 - a new objective that still implies 86% upside in the stock.
- During Roku's fourth-quarter earnings call, the company pointed to estimates for revenue growth of about 35% in 2022, and guided to adjusted EBITDA in line with 2020 levels.
- Citi in turn revised its forecast to account for the growth and inflation outlook, and introduced 2024 estimates: for revenues of $5.19 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $387 million, active accounts of 79 million (up from its estimate for 74 million accounts in 2023) and average revenue per users of $63.94 (up from its 2023 estimate for $57.30).
- Earlier this week, Roku introduced photo sharing on its devices in its latest feature update.