Cannabis ETFs blaze higher after being absolutely stoned in 2022

Bolstered by signs of movement towards national legalization in the U.S., cannabis exchange traded funds had one of their best weeks in 2022 after tumbling to start the year. Additionally, the recent upswing has lifted some funds to near break-even points after being down sub 20% on the year.

Among the funds benefiting from the recent upswing are Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX), ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ), and the Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX).

Since the trading week started, POTX is +16.3%, MJ is +12.5%, and THCX is +10.5%.

Other funds benefiting from the recent rally: Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE) +6.3%, Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS) +5.5%, and the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) +5%.

Cannabis funds experienced a flurry of buyers as the House of Representatives is slated to vote on a bill next week that decimalizes the recreational use of marijuana.

Tilray Brands (TLRY) is among the individual winners on the week, one of the market’s leading stocks in the cannabis space. TLRY is +14.1% on Friday’s session and +45.4% on the week and is a heavy weighted stock in most ETFs.

TLRY weighting’s: POTX 8.41%, MJ 7.57%, THCX 5.67%, TOKE 7.94%, CNBS 8.83%, and YOLO 4.08%.

The upside change in the space came as cannabis exchange traded funds recently hovered near all-time trading lows and appeared burnt out.