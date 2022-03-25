Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$8.00 from last Friday's close
- This week's DOE inventory update showed a larger than expected 10.9mb draw in oil and oil products (USO).
- TSA checkpoint data pointed to a ~1% increase in passenger volume week on week (JETS).
- California announced plans to provide a $400 payment per registered vehicle to consumers.
- The UK cut taxes on fuel by 5 pence per liter.
- Germany announced plans to provide a €300 payment to taxpayers, and cut the gasoline tax.
- Delaware proposed a $300 payment to taxpayers to address inflation.
- Georgia suspended state gasoline taxes.
- Maryland suspended state gasoline taxes.
- A terminal servicing the ~1mb/d CPC pipeline in Russia was damaged, with the outage expected to restrict supply for up to two months; however, the terminal is partially functioning, according to the latest reports.
- OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY) and Shell (SHEL) suspended sales of spot diesel and premium gasoline in Europe.
- Houthi rebels stepped up attacks on Saudi (ARMCO) energy infrastructure over the weekend, and again Friday.
- Chevron (CVX) was reportedly approved to begin operating in Venezuela, where the Company believes it can help double oil production within months.
- Petrobras (PBR) production fell 5% month on month in February.
- Canadian Pacific (CP) ended a labor strike, ensuring continued crude-by-rail supply into the US.
- Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes (BKR) announced suspension of operations in Russia.
- The weekly Baker Hughes (BKR) oil-directed rig count rose by 7 rigs.