Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$8.00 from last Friday's close

Mar. 25, 2022 1:34 PM ETARMCO, BKR, HAL, SLB, CP, PBR, CVX, SHEL, OMVKY, JETS, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • This week's DOE inventory update showed a larger than expected 10.9mb draw in oil and oil products (USO).
  • TSA checkpoint data pointed to a ~1% increase in passenger volume week on week (JETS).
  • California announced plans to provide a $400 payment per registered vehicle to consumers.
  • The UK cut taxes on fuel by 5 pence per liter.
  • Germany announced plans to provide a €300 payment to taxpayers, and cut the gasoline tax.
  • Delaware proposed a $300 payment to taxpayers to address inflation.
  • Georgia suspended state gasoline taxes.
  • Maryland suspended state gasoline taxes.
  • A terminal servicing the ~1mb/d CPC pipeline in Russia was damaged, with the outage expected to restrict supply for up to two months; however, the terminal is partially functioning, according to the latest reports.
  • OMV (OTCPK:OMVKY) and Shell (SHEL) suspended sales of spot diesel and premium gasoline in Europe.
  • Houthi rebels stepped up attacks on Saudi (ARMCO) energy infrastructure over the weekend, and again Friday.
  • Chevron (CVX) was reportedly approved to begin operating in Venezuela, where the Company believes it can help double oil production within months.
  • Petrobras (PBR) production fell 5% month on month in February.
  • Canadian Pacific (CP) ended a labor strike, ensuring continued crude-by-rail supply into the US.
  • Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes (BKR) announced suspension of operations in Russia.
  • The weekly Baker Hughes (BKR) oil-directed rig count rose by 7 rigs.
