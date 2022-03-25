Government task force on property appraisals issues its recommendations

The group of U.S. federal agencies tasked with exploring appraisal bias in the housing market and how it effects minority homeowners and communities issued its Action Plan to Advance Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE).

In response to the plan, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. committed to:

Addressing potential bias in automated valuation models by including a nondiscrimination quality control standard in the upcoming rulemaking;

Issuing guidance to improve the opportunity to have a home valuation reconsidered if the initial valuation is lower than expected;

Reviewing and updating guidance and procedures to ensure nondiscrimination requirements applicable to appraisals are effectively evaluated in examinations;

Collaborating with other members of the Appraisal Subcommittee of the Federal Financial Institutions Examinations Council to exercise its authorities to support a more equitable state appraisal certification and licensing system;

Supporting additional research into appraisal bias; and

Providing consumers with additional information and resources related to appraisals.

In commenting on the plan, Wells Fargo (WFC) Head of Consumer Lending Mike Weinbach said the bank reviewed the report and has initiatives underway that support its recommendations, such as its apprenticeship program to expand the pipeline of diverse appraisers.

"Fair property valuations are critical to sustainably growing minority household wealth through homeownership, which is the central focus of the Project REACh Affordable Homeownership Workstream," said Kristy Fercho, head of Wells Fargo Home Lending and chair of Project REACh.

Last year, the Biden administration submitted a budget proposal including initiatives for affordable housing and clean energy

Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.