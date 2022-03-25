Take-Two launches 'GTA+' subscription add-on to 'Grand Theft Auto'
Mar. 25, 2022 1:44 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Rockstar Games (TTWO +2.3%) is adding a new revenue stream to a longtime cash cow, introducing GTA+ as a subscription add-on to its Grand Theft Auto Online.
- The membership program (for GTA Online players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) launches March 29.
- Membership comes with exclusive player perks, including a monthly $500,000 in game currency, special vehicle upgrades and member-only discounts each month. The rewards will vary from month to month.
- It's making no changes to existing GTA Online events.
- The service costs $5.99/month which will be charged monthly until canceled, though users can cancel anytime.
