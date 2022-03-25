Take-Two launches 'GTA+' subscription add-on to 'Grand Theft Auto'

Mar. 25, 2022 1:44 PM ETTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Grand Theft Auto 5 on iMac screen

Erikona/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Rockstar Games (TTWO +2.3%) is adding a new revenue stream to a longtime cash cow, introducing GTA+ as a subscription add-on to its Grand Theft Auto Online.
  • The membership program (for GTA Online players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) launches March 29.
  • Membership comes with exclusive player perks, including a monthly $500,000 in game currency, special vehicle upgrades and member-only discounts each month. The rewards will vary from month to month.
  • It's making no changes to existing GTA Online events.
  • The service costs $5.99/month which will be charged monthly until canceled, though users can cancel anytime.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor InvestOh Trader is bullish on Take-Two, saying it's cheap considering pro forma figures from a proposed combination with Zynga.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.