Cerberus Cyber Sentinel stock falls 16% after rallying earlier in week

Shares of cybersecurity firm Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) fell 16% in afternoon trading Friday after rallying earlier in the week.

The stock opened at $7.80 and hit a high of $8.01 in morning trading before falling to $6.94 in early afternoon. Shares recently traded hands at $7.02, down 16%, at approximately 1:50 p.m.

Shares rallied on Wednesday amid heightened concern about Russian hackers launching cyberattacks against US businesses.

The stock uplisted to Nasdaq and held an initial public offering on Jan. 14. Cerberus raised $10M after pricing 2M shares at $5 per share.