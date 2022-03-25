Oric stock slides after H.C. Wainwright downgrades to neutral

Mar. 25, 2022 5:36 PM ETORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Detail of Wall Street Sign

narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Oric Pharma (NASDAQ:ORIC) stock closed down 7.7% after H.C. Wainwright downgrades to Neutral from Buy rating and also removed its 12 month price target.
  • H.C. Wainwright's analyst Robert Burns said the decision to downgrade comes after the management decided to discontinue development of ORIC-101 in favor of the company's earlier-stage assets, including ORIC-533, ORIC-114, and ORIC-944.
  • The brokerage added that it currently does not forecast revenue for those assets.
  • The company on Tuesday said it had halted the Phase 1 development of lead candidate ORIC-101 in metastatic prostate cancer and solid tumors.
  • The setback has prompted several Wall Street analysts to downgrade.
  • Stock has fallen ~72% in the last 12 months.
  • Wall Street analysts on average rated ORIC Buy, with an average price target of $20.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.