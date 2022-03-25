Oric stock slides after H.C. Wainwright downgrades to neutral
Mar. 25, 2022 5:36 PM ETORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Oric Pharma (NASDAQ:ORIC) stock closed down 7.7% after H.C. Wainwright downgrades to Neutral from Buy rating and also removed its 12 month price target.
- H.C. Wainwright's analyst Robert Burns said the decision to downgrade comes after the management decided to discontinue development of ORIC-101 in favor of the company's earlier-stage assets, including ORIC-533, ORIC-114, and ORIC-944.
- The brokerage added that it currently does not forecast revenue for those assets.
- The company on Tuesday said it had halted the Phase 1 development of lead candidate ORIC-101 in metastatic prostate cancer and solid tumors.
- The setback has prompted several Wall Street analysts to downgrade.
- Stock has fallen ~72% in the last 12 months.
- Wall Street analysts on average rated ORIC Buy, with an average price target of $20.