Oragenics drops after flagging audit concerns

Mar. 25, 2022 2:14 PM ETOragenics, Inc. (OGEN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Magnifying Glass over AUDIT Word - 3D Rendering

porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

  • Development stage biotech, Oragenics (OGEN -10.5%) has recorded the biggest intraday loss in a year on Friday after the company said that its financial statements contained an unqualified audit opinion with an explanatory paragraph on its ability to continue as a going concern.
  • Under the section for risk related to the business, Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) said, in its latest 10-K filing, that the company’s auditor raised “substantial doubt” in its ability to continue as a going concern due to repeated losses, accumulated deficit, and negative cash flows.
  • However, Oragenics (OGEN) said that its cash on hand would be adequate to fund its current level of operations through 4Q 2022 without additional financing.
  • “Absent sufficient additional financing, we may be unable to remain a going concern,” the company added.
