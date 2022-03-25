Amazon Prime Video launching Bond-themed competition show
Mar. 25, 2022 2:23 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), MGMBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Streamed, not stirred: James Bond is coming to the direct-to-consumer TV world via Amazon Prime Video (AMZN +0.2%).
- Sort of: Amazon has approved its first TV show based on the world of the classic British spy, Variety reports - a reality competition series titled 007's Road to a Million, which will see two-person teams race around the globe for a £1 million prize (about $1.3 million).
- While Amazon has recently closed on its $8.5 billion purchase of Bond's owner, MGM Studios (OTC:MGMB), the TV project has been in the works at Prime Video for about four years, predating the deal, Variety says. So it's separate from any newer shows that might come out of that acquisition.
- The show will be joined by other unscripted UK originals hitting Prime Video, including Clarkson's Farm and All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur.
- Amazon closed on its MGM acquisition a week ago even as the Federal Trade Commission reserved the right to levy an objection to it in time.