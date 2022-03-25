Rolls-Royce could be poised for 'significant transaction' - Betaville

The New Boeing Dreamliner Touches Down At Manchester Airport

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News

Rolls-Royce (RYCEY +18.9%) spikes after a Betaville "uncooked alert" says the company may be involved in a "significant corporate transaction, such as a merger or even a takeover offer for the business itself."

According to the Betaville blog post, an unknown suitor may be in the early stages of weighing a deal "for or with Rolls-Royce."

Earlier this week, Betaville flagged takeover interest in U.K. home repairs business Homeserve, which was later confirmed by Brookfield Asset Management.

