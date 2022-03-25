LiqTech International plummets after Stephens lowers price target
Mar. 25, 2022 2:25 PM ETLIQTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LiqTech International (LIQT -8.1%) down 8% after Stephens & Co analyst Tommy Moll lowered the price target to $3 from $6 while maintaining an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Also, Lake Street analyst Robert Brown lowered the firm's price target on LiqTech to $9 from $14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
- There has been a substantial decline in the stock after the clean technology company reported widened annual losses and lowered rev guidance for full-year 2022.
- Shares of the company have been down ~53.65% YTD.
- Stock has an average price target of $9 with Strong Buy rating, according to Wall Street analysts rating.