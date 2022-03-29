Dave & Buster's Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 29, 2022 2:02 PM ETDave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (+151.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $364.46M (+212.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PLAY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.