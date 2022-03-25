Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is increasingly finding itself in the crosshairs of Europeans regulators, as a Dutch antitrust regulator is set to impose a tenth fine on the tech giant for not letting dating apps have a third-party payment option, according to Reuters.

The news outlet, which first reported the fine, said the Authority for Consumers and Markets has continuously fined Apple (AAPL) 5 million euros, or $5.5 million, with the ninth fine coming this week.

Apple submitted a proposal to the ACM this week to comply with the law, but an official with the ACM told Reuters the proposal did not comply with the order.

Subsequent fines could be higher, Reuters added, citing ACM rules.

Apple (AAPL) shares were fractionally higher at $174.55 in late day trading on Friday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

ACM said Apple (AAPL) has abused its market dominance, though it was later related to dating market apps. Apple has denied this.

Separately, Apple (AAPL), along with several other tech giants, are the subject of new legislation, the Digital Markets Act, which could force these companies to completely change how they do business on the continent.