Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is handing out a second round of stock bonuses to some engineers to keep them from fleeing to competitors, Bloomberg reported.

The second round, compared to the one in December, is smaller in scope, with fewer engineers receiving the restricted bonus, the news outlet added. However, the amount of the bonus is slightly larger, ranging between roughly $100,000 and $200,000.

The bonuses were handed out to software and hardware engineers across the company and were granted recently, Bloomberg added.

Apple recent introduced several new pieces of hardware and software, including the iPhone SE with 5G, a new iPad Air and Mac Studio desktop.

Apple (AAPL) shares were slightly lower on Friday, losing 0.5% to trade at $173.43. Apple has fallen nearly 5% year-to-date.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

The Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) is fighting a war for talent, particularly in augmented and virtual reality, as Meta (FB) has hired 100 Apple (AAPL) engineers in recent months, while Apple has hired some of Meta's employees as well.

On Thursday, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) was working on a hardware subscription plan that would let consumers buy iPhones and other devices for a monthly fee, instead of all at once.